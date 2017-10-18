AAA: Many new cars don't come with spare tire

Changing a flat tire is no fun, but it turns out many drivers couldn't if they wanted to. A new report finds many new cars do not come with a spare tire.

AAA truck operator Jerome Bowman answers the call when people break down on the road. This time, the driver suffered a flat tire.

However, when Bowman went searching for a spare in the trunk, he came up empty.

It turns out, this is a common problem.

"A lot of newer vehicles don't have spare tires,” Bowman said.

A new report from AAA finds 28 percent of 2017 model year vehicles are sold without a spare tire as standard equipment.

Bowman said many people don't even know it.

"A lot of people are unaware of what's in their trunk,” he said.

Automakers started removing spare tires a few years ago. AAA said they did it to make the car lighter, which provides better gas mileage.

Last year, AAA responded to 450,000 calls involving drivers who didn't have a spare. Some high-end vehicles do come with an inflator kit and sealant, but it doesn’t always work.

“It won't work. This kit will not work, mainly because the puncture is too wide and the sealant will come right out,” Bowman said.

The spare is optional on many new vehicles.

AAA recommends always double checking to make sure there is one before purchasing a new car.

