DEVELOPING: Hemlock Semiconductor cutting about 100 jobs

One of Mid-Michigan's largest employers is cutting jobs.

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation announced will be simplifying its organization to meet "new market realities." The streamlining will impact approximately 100 jobs, the company said.

The company is a leading provider of polycrystalline silicon and other silicon-based products used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices and solar cells and modules.

The following is a statement released from a Hemlock Semiconductor spokesperson:

The past 10 years have been a period of change for Hemlock Semiconductor (“HSC”), as we have moved from a period of rapid growth to a business environment characterized by international trade disputes, new competition and changes in the energy industry. HSC is focused on sustaining its more than 56 years of success as a leading provider of polysilicon to the electronics and solar markets. Consequently, HSC is simplifying and streamlining its organization to meet the new market realities. This will impact approximately 100 employees. HSC expects to notify employees in the next month, with most of those impacted leaving during the first quarter of 2018. HSC will provide outplacement support to employees through a third party provider to assist in identifying job openings and transitioning to new positions outside of the company.

Hemlock Semiconductor Group is made up of several companies. Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC, operates in Hemlock and is owned by subsidiaries of The Dow Chemical Company, Corning Inc. and Shin-Etsu Handotai.

Hemlock Semiconductor began its operations in 1961.

