Michigan man killed after rear-ending dump truck

A Lake City man was killed after slamming into a dump truck.

It happened at around 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 17 on M-72 near Wish Bone Road in Kalkaska County’s Bear Lake Township.

Michigan State Police report the 21-year-old man hit the back of a Kalkaska County Road Commission dump truck while the truck was stopped waiting to make a left-hand turn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Troopers report the truck had a turn signal activated at the time, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.