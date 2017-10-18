Court affirms conviction of woman whose baby died in garage

The Michigan appeals court has found nothing to overturn the murder conviction of a Detroit-area woman who gave birth in a cold garage and left the baby to die.
The body was discovered at a recycling center in 2015 after being placed in a bin at a curb in Eastpointe.
Angela Alexie's conviction by a jury entitled her to an appeal. But the appeals court affirmed the result, rejecting her challenges to evidence and the prosecutor's use of her statements to police. The 3-0 decision was released Wednesday.
At trial, Alexie's lawyer said involuntary manslaughter was a more appropriate charge, but jurors disagreed. The 27-year-old is serving a no-parole sentence.
The boy was buried at a cemetery. Morgue employees named him Henry Alexander Macomb.
