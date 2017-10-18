Man using homemade jig lands record-breaking fish

Michael Lemanski holding his state-record cisco (formerly known as lake herring) (Source: DNR)

Talk about a fish tale.

A man from Wisconsin has broken Michigan’s record for largest cisco (formerly known as lake herring).

The fish was caught on June 9 in Lake Ottawa in Iron County, that’s in the western Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Michael Lemanski, of Florence, Wisconsin, was still-fishing with a homemade jig when he landed the 6.36 pound, 21.8 inch long fish.

It was heavy enough to beat out the previous record-holder that weighed in at 5.4 pounds and measured 25 inches.

“Although this fish was caught in June, we only recently verified it as a state record,” said Gary Whelan, the DNR’s fisheries research manager. “The reason for the delay stemmed from the fact we wanted to ensure this fish was not a hybrid between a cisco and a lake whitefish. These fish look extremely similar so we gathered DNA from the fish to test its compatibility with what we know about cisco. That test, done by Michigan State University, proved to be a match.”

State records are recognized by weight only.

This is the second state-record fish caught in 2017.

