Mississippi students wear Confederate flag hoodies

Parents of some Mississippi high school students are angry, upset with how some students are dressing for school.

It’s a symbol that’s not unfamiliar to Hernando High School, but the ‘stars and bars’ fashion statement is sparking new controversy after some have chosen to wear it to class.

“I’ve seen him wearing it and I was like, ‘I can’t believe they’re letting him wear that in the building and stuff like that,” said former student Jake Johnson.

Evangela Cole took pictures of at least two students in hoodies plastered with stars and bars.

“It’s just like a gang. If it’s multiple children in the same outfit and the same mindset, that could be intimidating for any child,” Cole said.

She said she complained to the principal, but said that’s about as far as it went.

“The principal even said other parents have reported it as well, but there’s nothing that he can do.”

Desoto County Schools released a statement reading:

“Local principals have the discretion to make all decisions on their campus regarding dress code. The principal reserves the right to restrict clothing that causes a disruption.”

Nathaniel Williams isn’t bothered by the Confederate flag. “I don’t think it’s a distraction for the community or nothing like that. I think the people just being ignorant.”

Still others are troubled, including student Destiny Ballin, who said she knows one of the kids in the photo.

“I think he might be playing, like, kind of joking with it, but not a lot of people take it as a joke.”

To Cole, it’s definitely no joke and wishes others would take it more seriously.

“I feel that my complaints are just falling on deaf ears.”

Copyright 2017 CBS. All rights reserved.