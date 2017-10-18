Superintendent: Strangers followed student home, pounded on door

The Flint Township Police Department is investigating after a student reported being followed home from a bus stop.

It happened on Oct. 17 at around 3:30 p.m. at a bus stop near Court Street and Yorktown Drive.

Carman-Ainsworth Superintendent Eddie Kindle said in a letter to parents that a middle school student was approached by two men at the stop.

The men questioned the student who ran home, and the individuals followed and pounded on the door of the home, reported Kindle.

The men were in a red pickup.

Kindle reminds parents to talk with their children about strangers and said that district staff has been made aware of the situation.

