#WantedWednesday: Searching for Virgil Lavier - WNEM TV 5

Virgil Lavier (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Virgil Lavier (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

He’s got a criminal bench warrant out on him, and he’s the subject of this week’s #Wanted Wednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Virgil Elroy Lavier III.

Lavier, 32, is 6’ tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Midland Police report he has a criminal bench warrant out of the 75th District Court for FTA-original charge: domestic violence.

If you have any information, call (989) 839-4713.

