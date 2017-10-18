High Wind Warning issued for Mackinac Bridge

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Mighty Mac.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority issued the warning at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Vehicles especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being advised to reduce their speed to 20 mph and use the outside lane.

