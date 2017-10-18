High Wind Warning issued for Mackinac Bridge - WNEM TV 5

High Wind Warning issued for Mackinac Bridge

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Mighty Mac.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority issued the warning at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Vehicles especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being advised to reduce their speed to 20 mph and use the outside lane.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.