Video: MSP helicopter spots vehicle near canal, finds woman having stroke

A Michigan State Police helicopter out on patrol helped save the life of a woman who became disorientated after suffering a stroke.

Lt. Dave Kaiser said the vehicle belonging to the 82-year-old woman was spotted just after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 14.

A Michigan State Police helicopter noticed the car along a bike trail, about a half mile from East Kochville and Melbourne Roads.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to check it out, and the woman, who has Alzheimers, was found.

She wasn’t able to explain how she got to the location and was taken to the hospital.

