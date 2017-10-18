Caught on camera: Men suspected of stealing from 7-11 - WNEM TV 5

Caught on camera: Men suspected of stealing from 7-11

Source: Central Michigan University PD Source: Central Michigan University PD
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Central Michigan University Police are asking for your help tracking down three people suspected of stealing from a 7-11.

Police report the theft happened at the store on Broomfield Street in Mt. Pleasant.

If you know these men, call (989) 774-3081. Reference case number 17-0583.

