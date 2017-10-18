Family of 3-year-old shot, killed in Flint speaks out

The family of the 3-year-old boy shot and killed in Flint last week is speaking out.

Landon Speirs, 3, was the tragic victim of gun violence in Mid-Michigan.

Landon was shot in the head on Oct. 13 apparently by someone carrying a grudge.

The suspect has been identified as Veondra Bartee. He faces a host of charges including homicide, assault with intent to murder and more.

"It's a complete struggle. It's so hard," Landon's mom said.

She wished to remain anonymous.

"My immediate reaction was when I looked back I saw that they shot him. Next thing you know, I jump back there and brought them up to the front with me. And I just held him," she said.

She said Landon was suffering from a gun shot wound to the head. They immediately rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he later died.

The shooting happened along Carpenter Road and Dort Highway. Police said the young boy was in the car with his mother and twin sister.

Landon's stepfather was driving. He said when he stopped at the store for a pack of cigarettes he encountered a man he had problems with in the past.

He said they exchanged words, but then both men left the store. When Landon's family went to pull away, the unexpected happened.

"We just heard gunfire. Back of our car was just glass shattered. She looks back and just keep saying, 'they shot him.' and 'they got my baby,'" the stepfather said.

Landon's grandfather said he was a smart, energetic little boy. He said something needs to be done about the extreme gun violence in Flint.

"It's tragic what this guy did. It's terrible. I don't know what else to say. Two weeks before his fourth birthday, dead. It's so pathetic," Landon's grandfather said.

Landon's mother is worried about how this will impact his twin sister who witnessed the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.