Mental evaluations set in Macomb human trafficking case

A suburban Detroit couple facing human trafficking and prostitution charges for hiring out a 29-year-old woman with disabilities for sex will receive mental evaluations.

WWJ-AM reports a judge issued the order Tuesday after attorneys for 38-year-old Michael Welch and 30-year-old Misty George of Macomb Township raised concerns.

Authorities say the couple was prostituting the woman with physical and mental disabilities and advertising her online while forcing her to live in a shed after she was unable to pay them rent. Welch and George were arraigned earlier this month. George also is charged with using computers to commit a crime.

The mental evaluations will help a judge determine if Welch and George are mentally competent to stand trial.

