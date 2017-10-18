GM donates $25K to Mid-Michigan non-profit organizations

One of the Big Three automobile manufacturers is putting its money back into Mid-Michigan.

On Wednesday, General Motors donated thousands of dollars to four local non-profits.

"We're really trying to help develop the community where our plants are," said John Lancaster, plant manager at General Motors Powertrain in Bay City.

Lancaster has worked for GM for 33 years. He said the automobile maker takes pride in giving back to the community.

GM donated $25,000 to four area non-profit groups who all say the same thing, they would not exist without grants like this.

"We really could not make it in our community without the generosity of GM Powertrain and a number of other businesses that are there when we need them," said Archie Gittins, community service director for the United Way of Bay County.

Gittins said the grant money will go directly toward meeting basic needs in the community to decrease poverty.

"We're talking about things like safety in our community, the opioid crisis, preschool and counseling for college age preparation," Gittins said.

Joslyn Jamrog, with the YMCA, said the money they received will go toward the Y's STEM-learning program.

"Because that's where the families are and where children are. It can be more than just a fitness facility and a place to get healthy, but a place to learn science and technology and all those things to make children successful in all aspects of their lives," Jamrog said.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Great Lakes Bay Region and Junior Achievement also shared the donation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.