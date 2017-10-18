Getting better and better

Make it a 3-peat! Sunshine, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions made for yet another un-Octoberlike day here in Mid-Michigan. So, how much longer can we press our luck?

Overnight

With Thursday morning's cold front passing farther to our east, high pressure will be able resume complete control of our weather overnight. Lingering cirrus clouds will give way to clear skies, and the real effects of the passing cold front will settle in.

While the effects were almost nonexistent on Thursday afternoon, temperatures will take a noticeably colder turn by morning. Most of the region will wake up to lows around 40 degrees, with some rural locations possibly sinking into the upper 30s. Winds will be light at 4-8 mph, shifting to the southwest.

Friday

You'll need to dress for two different seasons as we close out the work week. Throw on an extra layer for the morning chill, but make sure it's something you can easily shed in the afternoon. Sunny skies on Friday may occasionally be filtered by some passing cirrus clouds, but it will be like Thursday's cold front never even happened.

High temperatures will cruise to the low 70s, with occasionally breezy southerly winds at 5-15 mph. Plenty to look forward to for the start of the weekend, and Friday night's high school football games!

The Weekend & Beyond

We'll even keep this gorgeous run of weather going into the weekend! Saturday gets things rolling with sunshine and scattered high clouds. With the ridge of high pressure finally beginning to progress farther east, we will settle into a stronger flow of air out of the southwest. That will translate to high temps in the low to middle 70s, and a stellar start to a late-October weekend.

Some big changes are brewing for next week, and they all get started on Sunday. Though the first half of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds, a new cold front cutting across the central United States will begin to spill over into the Great Lakes late in the afternoon. Along with an increase in clouds, showers will return as the weekend draws to a close on Sunday night. Highs will manage the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the returning rain, but that could very well be the last we see of them for a while.

Unsettled weather will linger behind the front on Monday, keeping scattered showers in the mix at times throughout the day. Monday's highs in the mid 60s will be a primer for an even bigger chill coming our way.

A powerful upper-level trough is expected to dig in across the eastern United States, spurring on a strong storm system that will bring occasional showers and windy conditions to the region on Tuesday.

While that will already make for a rough day here in Mid-Michigan, the change in our temperatures will be make for an even bigger jolt to the system Highs Tuesday will likely only see the mid 50s at best, but will be made to feel much chiller by the strong winds.

Showers will linger behind the system on Wednesday, with highs slipping even further to the low 50s at best. That cooler weather may even be sticking around for a bit, with some early suggestions that we could see it persist through late next week.

