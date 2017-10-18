More October Summer

4 in a row, only this time we dialed the mercury up several notches! Now into late-October, Summer still isn't giving up on us, and we're going to squeeze at least one more day out of this week of beautiful weather!

Overnight

Fall may have made an appearance on Thursday night in the form of lows in the mid 30s to low 40s, but that will not be the case overnight. Following another surge of late-Summer warmth on Friday with highs in the middle and upper 70s, we'll keep the unseasonable warmth going overnight.

Mostly clear skies with have the run of things again with just a few cirrus clouds floating by from time to time. Overnight low temperatures will settle to the low 50s for most of us, with a few upper 40s in rural areas. That's a far cry from the upper 30s we should be seeing at night. Open up the windows for the fresh air and some great sleeping weather!



The Weekend & Beyond

We'll keep this gorgeous run of weather going into the weekend! Saturday gets things rolling with sunshine and scattered clouds. With the ridge of high pressure finally beginning to progress farther east, we will settle into a stronger flow of air out of the southwest. That will translate to high temps in the middle to upper 70s, and a stellar start to a late-October weekend.

Some big changes are brewing for next week, and they all get started on Sunday. Though the first half of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds, a new cold front cutting across the central United States will begin to spill over into the Great Lakes late in the afternoon. Along with an increase in clouds, showers will return as the weekend draws to a close on Sunday night. Highs will manage the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the returning rain, but that could very well be the last we see of them for a while.

Unsettled weather will linger behind the front on Monday, keeping scattered showers in the mix at times throughout the day. Monday's highs in the mid 60s will be a primer for an even bigger chill coming our way.

A powerful upper-level trough is expected to dig in across the eastern United States, spurring on a strong storm system that will bring occasional showers and windy conditions to the region on Tuesday.

While that will already make for a rough day here in Mid-Michigan, the change in our temperatures will be make for an even bigger jolt to the system Highs Tuesday will likely only see the mid 50s at best, but will be made to feel much chiller by the strong winds.

Showers will linger behind the system on Wednesday, with highs slipping even further to the low 50s at best. That cooler weather may even be sticking around for a bit, with some early suggestions that we could see it persist through late next week.

