Sunshine. Unseasonably Warm. Repeat.

Our weather remained on autopilot for the middle of the week. Sunshine, unseasonably warm temperatures, and breezy conditions made for a copy of Tuesday's offering, and it shows no sign of altering course soon.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies are on the agenda again for our Wednesday night thanks the continued presence of high pressure over the southeastern United States. It's dominance will be challenged (if you want to call it that) by the advance of a weak cold front out of the northern Plains.

A few high clouds will spill over into our skies after midnight, but that's about all the approaching front will be able to muster. Overnight lows will clock in well above normal in the upper 40s and low 50s. Normal lows by this point in October check in in the upper 30s. Expect an occasional breeze out of the SSW at 5-15 mph.

Thursday & Friday

Cruise control. Copy and paste. On-repeat. However you choose to describe it, that's exactly how our weather will remain through the end of the work week. Any lingering clouds from the passing cold front on Thursday morning will quickly thin back out in favor of sunny skies by late-morning. High temps will take a very slight hit, being held to the middle and upper 60s, along with 10-20 mph winds out of the west.

>> Temperatures and Winds Across Mid-Michigan <<

The temperature change from the front will be more evident on Thursday night. Clear skies and slackening winds will allow lows to dip to the upper 30s and low 40s,

By Friday, it will be like the front never happened. Mostly sunny skies will close out the work week, with highs making a return to the low 70s for most of the region.

The Weekend & Beyond

We'll even keep this gorgeous run of weather going into the weekend! Saturday gets things rolling with sunshine and scattered high clouds. With the ridge of high pressure finally beginning to progress farther east, we will settle into a stronger flow of air out of the southwest. That will translate to high temps in the low to possibly middle 70s, and a stellar start to a late-October weekend.

Some big changes are brewing for next week, and they all get started on Sunday. Though the first half of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds, a new cold front cutting across the central United States will begin to spill over into the Great Lakes late in the afternoon. Along with an increase in clouds, showers will return as the weekend draws to a close on Sunday night. Highs will manage the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the returning rain, but that could very well be the last we see of them for a while.

Unsettled weather will linger behind the front on Monday, keeping scattered showers in the mix at times throughout the day. Monday's highs in the mid 60s will be a primer for an even bigger chill coming our way.

A developing storm system over the southeastern United States will begin to lift northward along the Appalachian Mountains on Tuesday, as it is swept up in an upper-level trough that will be digging in across the Great Lakes. In addition to soaking rain and windy conditions, we'll see the bottom finally come out on our temperatures. Highs Tuesday will likely only see the mid 50s at best, but will be made to feel much chiller by the strong winds.

Showers will linger behind the system on Wednesday, with highs slipping even further to the low 50s at best. That cooler weather may even be sticking around for a bit, with some early suggestions that we could see it persist through late next week.

Keep an eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for updates!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.