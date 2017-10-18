Jury finds Flint man guilty of sexual assaults

A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
One of Mid-Michigan's largest employers is cutting jobs.More >
A Michigan woman is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing a co-worker Monday.More >
Police have identified the driver involved in the deadly collision with an ambulance and a car as 21-year-old Dustin Sharp.More >
The Michigan appeals court has found nothing to overturn the murder conviction of a Detroit-area woman who gave birth in a cold garage and left the baby to die.More >
It happened at around 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 17 on M-72 near Wish Bone Road in Kalkaska County’s Bear Lake Township.More >
The Flint Township Police Department is investigating after a student reported being followed home from a bus stop.More >
A military veteran and Michigan State trooper has his community behind him as he battles an illness and the bills that come with it.More >
Central Michigan University Police are asking for your help tracking down three people suspected of stealing from a 7-11.More >
Officials say the 22-year-old son of a Florida sheriff's lieutenant took his father's unmarked car and used it to pull over his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.More >
