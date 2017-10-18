Jury finds Flint man guilty of sexual assaults

A 17-year-old Flint man was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct.

On Wednesday, a jury found Frederick Garth Jr. guilty of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Garth faces life in prison for the sexual assaults on three different victims, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The assaults happened between January 2014 and September 2015.

The victims opened up about the assaults after an older sister questioned one of the victims about some behavioral issues, Leyton said.

“Some members of the victims’ family tampered with our witnesses. We actually were forced to arrest witnesses. But we did what we had to do to obtain justice for these victims and get this predator off the streets," Leyton said.

Garth is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13.

He also faces extradition to Washington where he faces sexual assault charges.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.