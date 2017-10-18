Lawyer disbarred in Michigan over anti-gay rants appeals

A former lawyer with the state of Michigan is appealing a decision that stripped him of his law license for his hostility against a gay college student.

Andrew Shirvell argued Wednesday that he didn't get a fair hearing at the Attorney Discipline Board. He says lawyers on the three-member panel have a record of supporting gay rights.

Cynthia Bullington of the Attorney Grievance Commission says Shirvell's appeal is "frivolous."

Shirvell was an assistant attorney general. He was fired in 2010 after criticizing Christopher Armstrong on an anti-gay blog, on Facebook and during visits to the University of Michigan. He says he was exercising free-speech rights.

In a separate matter, a jury in 2012 ordered Shirvell to pay $4.5 million to Armstrong, who was a student government leader at Michigan.

