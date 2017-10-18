Flint City Council fails to pick water source after meeting

The city of Flint is trying to decide where the city's water source will come from in the future.

After missing the initial deadline back in June, the city council gathered on Wednesday to work towards making a decision by a fast approaching deadline.

City council members have until Monday to decide where Flint will get their water from, but after Wednesday's meeting there is still no progress.

"They refused for months to meet and do their diligence. What makes you think they're gonna meet and do it over the weekend," Councilman Eric Mays said.

The pressure is on for the city council to decide where the city's water will come from by Monday. That deadline was issued by a federal judge this week.

The council has received a lot of negative feedback for its indecision. They were even sued by the state back in June after failing to meet the state deadline to pick a water source.

It is something that doesn't faze Councilman Wantwaz Davis.

"I can't accept the criticism because I understand there's some people who just don't understand the numbers," Davis said.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver recommends the city sign a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority. It is a plan Davis said will make water bills for residents skyrocket.

He, as well as other council members, think there's other ways.

"We should find a way to see if the county can give us the type of water to the volume, to the capacity to people that we have and we can get the water from the county. It's the Great Lakes. It's the same water. Or we can go to our pipeline and find a way to get $50-60 mill to upgrade our water system," Davis said.

The only thing that came out of Wednesday's meeting was a scheduled date for Friday to meet with attorneys to make the final decision, or at least try to make it.

If all else fails, Mays said there could be some big consequences.

"In most cases, the judge can find you in contempt of court," Mays said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.