Southbound I-75 closed at Exit 131 due to crash

All southbound lanes of I-75 are shut down at Exit 131 in Genesee County.

The closure is due to an accident that happened about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Exit 131 is M-57 (Vienna Road) in Vienna Township.

Traffic is being forced off at the exit and getting back on to southbound I-75, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.