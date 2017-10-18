Southbound I-75 closed at Exit 131 due to crash - WNEM TV 5

Southbound I-75 closed at Exit 131 due to crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

All southbound lanes of I-75 are shut down at Exit 131 in Genesee County.

The closure is due to an accident that happened about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Exit 131 is M-57 (Vienna Road) in Vienna Township.

Traffic is being forced off at the exit and getting back on to southbound I-75, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

