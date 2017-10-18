Family alleges 5-year-old was sexually assaulted by classmate at school

A 5-year-old student claims he was sexually assaulted at his elementary school by a fellow student.

"We're talking 5-year-olds, babies. Who knows this stuff? What child knows," the alleged victim's grandmother said.

The family is looking for answers after they said their 5-year-old came home with bruises. He said he was sexually assaulted by another 5-year-old.

"I can't imagine my 5-year-old son could go through that. I can't even think of him to deal with that for the rest of his life. For me to think this happened at what should've been one of the safest places for him to be, it's unbelievable," the alleged victim's father said.

They said the alleged assault took place in the bathroom of Stone Elementary in Saginaw and that there was an attempted assault on the playground.

"He pulled down his pants and called my grandson under the slide sand said 'I want to do it right now.' My grandson said no and ran," the grandmother said.

TV5 reached out to the school, but did not receive a comment.

The Saginaw Police Department said they and Child Protective Services is investigating.

A detective also said the prosecutor's office is not pressing charges against the child since he is only 5.

"I'm not really blaming the other kid. It's the person who taught him that. They need to be taken care of," the father said.

The family doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

"Talk to your children. We've got a serious allegation here. Please talk to your children," the grandmother said.

The alleged victim has transferred to a different school. He starts counseling this week.

