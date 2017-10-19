Special needs daycare hopes to strike it lucky

Put on your poker face for a good cause!

The special needs daycare "A Place for Grace" is hosting its annual fundraiser Thursday, October 19. The daycare is the only one of its kind in the region.

The casino-themed evening is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Trillium Banquet Center in Saginaw Township.

There will be music and a silent auction.

You can purchase tickets online or at the door. It's $60 per person, $110 per couple.

TV5's Meg McLeod is the emcee.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.