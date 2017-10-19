Police to give update after 3-year-old shot, killed in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Police to give update after 3-year-old shot, killed in Flint

Posted: Updated:
Photo provided Photo provided
Veondra Bartee Veondra Bartee
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

We could soon learn more about the tragic death of a Mid-Michigan toddler.

Flint Police plan to hold a news conference Thursday to update us on their ongoing investigating into the death of 3-year-old Landon Speirs.

The toddler died after being shot in the head Friday night.

Earlier this week, Veondra Bartee was arrested and charged with Speirs’ death.

Officers also plan to address the issue of gun safety.

