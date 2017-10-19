Police to give update after 3-year-old shot, killed in Flint

We could soon learn more about the tragic death of a Mid-Michigan toddler.

Flint Police plan to hold a news conference Thursday to update us on their ongoing investigating into the death of 3-year-old Landon Speirs.

The toddler died after being shot in the head Friday night.

Earlier this week, Veondra Bartee was arrested and charged with Speirs’ death.

>>Read more: Suspect arraigned in case of 3-year-old shot, killed in Flint<<

Officers also plan to address the issue of gun safety.

TV5 will bring you complete coverage on air, online and on your mobile device.

>>Read more: Family of 3-year-old shot, killed in Flint speaks out<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.