Chipotle opens on CMU campus

MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Fire up, burrito fans!

Central Michigan University is about to get it's very own Chipotle!

The new restaurant opens Thursday, Oct. 19 in the plaza beneath the campus commons complex.

The first 200 customers will score a t-shirt customized for the grand opening.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

