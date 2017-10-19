Missing man found dead in Flint

The FBI says a crackdown on child trafficking has recovered 12 in Michigan and resulted in 54 arrests.More >
A 5-year-old student claims he was sexually assaulted at his elementary school by a fellow student.More >
Police said a vehicle was hit with a rock or concrete from the Dodge overpass and the objects crashed through the windshield.More >
Police have identified the driver involved in the deadly collision with an ambulance and a car as 21-year-old Dustin Sharp.More >
The annual Orionid meteor shower has begun.More >
The family of the 3-year-old boy shot and killed in Flint last week is speaking out. Landon Speirs, 3, was the tragic victim of gun violence in Mid-Michigan.More >
The Michigan appeals court has found nothing to overturn the murder conviction of a Detroit-area woman who gave birth in a cold garage and left the baby to die.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
Central Michigan University Police are asking for your help tracking down three people suspected of stealing from a 7-11.More >
Pest eliminator Orkin has new rankings out, and the results have many around the U.S. saying, "Oh, rats!" They ranked the 'rattiest' cities in the U.S., based on the number of rodent treatments they performed in those markets.More >
