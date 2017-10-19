Missing man found dead in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Missing man found dead in Flint

Posted: Updated:
Source: MSP Source: MSP
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The search for a missing man comes to a tragic end as police find his body. 

Phillip Hudson III was last seen on Monday, Oct. 9 in Saginaw, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police.

However, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 police tweeted he had been located, but did not say where. MSP confirmed Flint Police found his body, but they have not said how he ended up in Flint or how he died.

The case is currently under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.