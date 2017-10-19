Missing man found dead in Flint

The search for a missing man comes to a tragic end as police find his body.

Phillip Hudson III was last seen on Monday, Oct. 9 in Saginaw, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police.

However, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 police tweeted he had been located, but did not say where. MSP confirmed Flint Police found his body, but they have not said how he ended up in Flint or how he died.

The case is currently under investigation.

