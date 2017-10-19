5-year-old girl saves family from house fire

A five-year-old girl's quick thinking helped save her family from a burning home in Michigan.

When the child saw the flames, she said she knew exactly what to do.

"When my eyes got open so I ran then I woke up daddy,” said Jamirah Smith.

The five-year-old saved her entire family when she ran to wake up her mommy and daddy.

"I told him that the fire was on. He just saw it and he ran in living room,” Jamirah said.

The girl’s father, Isaiah Smith, tried to put the flames out himself.

"I was throwing buckets of water on it but I wouldn't go out. So, I got everybody out of the house,” said Isaiah Smith, the girl’s father.

The fire started in the living room early Wednesday morning. It appears to have started on the couch, officials said.

"I was in momma's room and make sure my baby sister didn't fall off the bed,” Jamirah said.

How did Jamirah know not to panic and run for help?

"Because when I was in school we learned all about fire safety. Firefighters showed us fire safety,” she said.

Even though the five-year-old might have her own preconceived idea of what a hero looks like, someone should tell her to look in the mirror.

"If she wouldn't have woke us up we would have died from the smoke,” Isaiah said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.