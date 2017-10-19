New license plate celebrates 100 years of elk in Michigan

A new wildlife license plate will soon be available in Michigan.

Starting Dec. 1, the current common loon plate will be replaced with an elk plate to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the reintroduction of elk in Michigan.

“We are excited for the changing of the guard,” said Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division Chief Russ Mason. “The loon license plate has had a long run, and helped to raise over $2.6 million for wildlife habitat since 2006.”

Once common in Michigan, elk had disappeared from the state in the 1800s due to unregulated take and lack of habitat. In 1918, seven elk were brought from the western United States to Wolverine, Michigan. The healthy and abundant elk population in the state today is a result of intentional land management and increased law enforcement.

“All funds from the sale of the elk license plate will continue to help wildlife management,” said Mason. “This funding is extremely important because it helps all wildlife.”

Those interested in purchasing the current common loon plate have until Nov. 30. Those who already have the loon license plate can keep it.

A new license plate can be purchased from the Secretary of State at any time for $35. An additional $10 specialty license plate fee is charged annually when drivers renew their registration. The money from this renewal fee are given directly to the DNR for wildlife habitat work.

