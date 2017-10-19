Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Mid-Michigan soldier

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of a Mid-Michigan soldier.

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael S. Yachanin died on Friday, Oct. 6 while stationed in The Netherlands. He was an Army Chaplain Assistant and served a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2014.

“Sgt. Yachanin was a dedicated soldier and his service to this country will never be forgotten,” Snyder said. “I send my most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Yachanin was also was a musician and bagpiper. He had been a member of the Jefferson Pipe Band in Medford, Oregon.

A service in his honor will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct.19, at Riverdale Baptist Church, located at 5151 Calkins Road in Flint.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Friday, Oct. 20.

