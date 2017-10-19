Effortless Thursday ahead

It's been really hard to argue with Mother Nature this week in Mid-Michigan and that continued with largely cloudless skies on Wednesday. While we have a few extra clouds this morning, it should be another pleasant day around the area for Thursday.

Today & Tonight

A weak cold front is passing through the state of Michigan early today and will press eastward as the morning goes on. No wet weather will be associated with this front, but we do have some extra cloud cover over Mid-Michigan this morning.

This, combined with breezy southwest winds overnight, has prevented our temperatures from falling off to their usual potential under clear skies, keeping most of us in the middle 50s out the door.

Despite the clouds, we should see another bright day in Mid-Michigan with mostly sunny skies expected through our Thursday as clouds will thin out a bit. Highs will easily be guided into the middle and upper 60s again this afternoon.

Skies remain fairly clear through the evening and overnight period as well, but the winds tonight will die down. That will allow temperatures to fall off quite a bit more compared to the last few nights, with overnight lows around 40 degrees for Friday morning.

