Family of hitchhikers, including 5 children, rescued from woods

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a family of hitchhikers are safe after they got lost in the woods. 

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from a family of hitchhikers who said they were lost in the woods near Murphy Lake.

The family included five children, ages ranging from 5-14 years old, police said.

The Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police and several sheriff deputies were called to the area to find the family.

The group was eventually led out of the woods by following the sound of the sheriff’s patrol car siren, officials said.

No further details were released. 

