Police: Teen finds man hiding in trunk of Jeep

Authorities are investigating after a man was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle by a teen driving home from his girlfriend's house.

It happened about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

A Midland woman told police her 17-year-old son followed his girlfriend home that night to make sure she arrived safely. They spent about 10 minutes outside saying goodbye and then the teen left in his Jeep to return to his home, about three miles away.

Police said the teen was on Virginia Street when he hit a bump and saw a person's head pop up. The teen returned to his driveway and opened the back hatch to find a man in the trunk, the teen's mother told police.

The teenager pulled the man out of the trunk and he took off running down Washington Street, they said.

The mother and son called 911 and several officers from the Midland Police Department came out to check the area, however, the subject was not found.

The teen described the suspect as a man in his 20s, about 6-foot tall with scruffy facial hair. The teen said the man was wearing a green wind breaker, jeans and a skull hate.

Midland Police said this is the first known complaint like this they have received. Police said there have been no similar crimes or break-ins reported in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 989-839-4713.

