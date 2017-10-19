Traffic Alert: Accident closes part of M-46 in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Accident closes part of M-46 in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash has closed part of Holland Road in Saginaw County.

Central Dispatch is reporting that the intersection of Holland Road (M-46) at Portsmouth has been closed for the accident.

The crash was reported at 10:25 a.m. and the area is closed until further notice.

No further information is available at this time.

