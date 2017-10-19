Drought areas improve, still abnormally dry in Mid-Michigan

Every Thursday, the US Drought Monitor is released, assessing any dry or drought conditions around the United States. That map is produced by a joint effort between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, US Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

While the report is released every Thursday at 8:30 AM Eastern time, the map is based on data only through 7 AM the Tuesday before.

Why is this important? Well this means the rain of last Wednesday, a rain that lasted for a majority of the day, was not included in the latest report released last Thursday on the 12th. The rain from this last weekend was also not included.

Now that another Thursday has arrived, we can see how much the state of Michigan has improved on the abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions that we've dealt with since September.

It may be hard to believe, but despite a consistent rain last Wednesday and for much of last weekend, the latest Drought Monitor shows the abnormally dry areas on the map are largely unchanged. The bigger impacts from last weekend came in southwest Michigan where the moderate drought areas shrunk quite a bit.

The abnormally dry areas in the U.P have also gone away. Below, you can take a look at the comparison from October 12th's map and the one released today at the bottom of this article.

Flint was able to make up far more than the Saginaw area, especially during the month of October. So far, Flint has received 3.35 inches, which cut a nearly three inch deficit from September, to now only an inch below average for meteorological fall (Sept, Oct, Nov).

Saginaw has not been as lucky with a nearly three inch deficit remaining, picking up only 1.97 inches so far during the month of October.

Good news? More rain chances are ahead over the next seven days. Keep an eye on your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

