Police release surveillance photos in alleged theft - WNEM TV 5

Police release surveillance photos in alleged theft

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Bay County Sheriff Source: Bay County Sheriff
Source: Bay County Sheriff Source: Bay County Sheriff
Source: Bay County Sheriff Source: Bay County Sheriff
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public's help identifying a man seen using a woman's stolen ATM card. 

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a purse was stolen on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from Maloney Manor located at 210 Fitzhugh Street.

At about 2 a.m. the next day, a man used the victim’s ATM card in a party store located on Garfield Road.

The suspect was seen in surveillance video wearing an Adidas stocking cap and glasses.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.