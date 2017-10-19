Police release surveillance photos in alleged theft

Authorities need the public's help identifying a man seen using a woman's stolen ATM card.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a purse was stolen on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from Maloney Manor located at 210 Fitzhugh Street.

At about 2 a.m. the next day, a man used the victim’s ATM card in a party store located on Garfield Road.

The suspect was seen in surveillance video wearing an Adidas stocking cap and glasses.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

