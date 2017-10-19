Deputies warn of thieves posing as door-to-door salesmen

Be on guard, thieves posing as door-to-door salesmen have been spotted in Mid-Michigan.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about the possible scam/theft that’s happening in northern Isabella County.

The department reports that a pair of “salesmen” attempt to get permission to enter your home, and once inside give a demonstration of what they are selling.

At that point, one of the salesmen will invent an excuse as to why they have to leave, but promise to return. That person will leave in the vehicle they came in.

The second member of the “team” will stay inside with the homeowner.

The scam/theft that is happening involves a third person that is outside and going through sheds and pole barns stealing items while the homeowner is distracted inside.

The driver will return a short while later after picking up the third member who took the items.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is urging caution.

