Jury picked, testimony starts in trial in jogger's death

Jurors in western Michigan have heard opening statements in the trial of a man who is charged with killing a jogger, a case that was cold until he was arrested two years later in a different investigation.

Jeffrey Willis is accused of shooting Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 in Muskegon County's Dalton Township. Investigators say bullets matched a gun found in his vehicle.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told jurors Thursday that Bletsch's DNA was found on a glove belonging to Willis. But defense attorney Fred Johnson says evidence points to another man.

Willis was arrested in 2016 after a teenager said he tried to kidnap her. That arrest led to charges in Bletsch's death as well as the death of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa. Her body hasn't been found.

