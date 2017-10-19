Police arrest suspect believed to be linked to multiple armed ro - WNEM TV 5

Police arrest suspect believed to be linked to multiple armed robberies

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police arrested a suspect they believe was involved with multiple armed robberies in Flint.

The suspect was arrested about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, police said.

Police expect additional charges to be added in relation to the armed robberies.

