Police arrest suspect believed to be linked to multiple armed robberies

Police arrested a suspect they believe was involved with multiple armed robberies in Flint.

The suspect was arrested about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, police said.

Police expect additional charges to be added in relation to the armed robberies.

