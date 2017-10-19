Police seek help identifying people for ongoing investigation

The Saginaw Township Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two people in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation.

The police department released the photos of the man and the woman on its Facebook page Thursday.

They also released a photo of the vehicle the two people left in.

If you have any information on the subjects you are asked to call the department at 989-791-7226.

