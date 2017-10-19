Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township back open after crash - WNEM TV 5

Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township back open after crash

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is back open after it was shut down due to a crash Thursday night.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at W. Pierson Road and Suffolk Court.

Both directions of Pierson Road were closed near Suffolk Court while police responded.

