MSU running back charged with driving on suspended license - WNEM TV 5

MSU running back charged with driving on suspended license

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan State running back LJ Scott has a day in court to face a charge of driving with a suspended license. East Lansing District Court records Thursday show Scott scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Nov. 2.

The Lansing State Journal reports Scott was released on a personal recognizance bond after being charged with driving on a suspended license, or a similar charge, for a seventh time.

Scott had a career-high 194 yards rushing and two touchdowns last week in a win at Minnesota and became the 18th player at Michigan State to have 2,000 yards rushing.

The 18th-ranked Spartans (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) host Indiana (3-3, 0-3) on Saturday. After Scott's scheduled pre-trial hearing, Michigan State plays No. 2 Penn State at home.

