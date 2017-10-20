Crime Stoppers offering reward in death of man on I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Billboards used to seek tips after rock kills car passenger

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Kenneth White (Source: Genesee County Sheriff) Kenneth White (Source: Genesee County Sheriff)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Billboards are being used to encourage tips from the public after Michigan authorities say a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a car's windshield and killed a passenger.

The victim was 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris.

>>Read more: Officials identify man killed after rock thrown from I-75 overpass<<

Police said he was riding in a vehicle when he was struck in the head by a rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass in Genesee County's Vienna Township.                               

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office told TV5 it's been flooded with tips and is narrowing its search to “a specific group of individuals.”

"We have every detective in our office as well as other agencies that are helping us. And we are seeking every lead and we're finding out that we're getting closer and closer to bringing some type of closure to this family."

Until then, the billboard unveiled by Crime Stoppers will appear at I-75 and Clio Road in Genesee County, and I-675 and M-46 in Saginaw County.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.