Billboards used to seek tips after rock kills car passenger

Billboards are being used to encourage tips from the public after Michigan authorities say a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a car's windshield and killed a passenger.

The victim was 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris.

Police said he was riding in a vehicle when he was struck in the head by a rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass in Genesee County's Vienna Township.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office told TV5 it's been flooded with tips and is narrowing its search to “a specific group of individuals.”

"We have every detective in our office as well as other agencies that are helping us. And we are seeking every lead and we're finding out that we're getting closer and closer to bringing some type of closure to this family."

Until then, the billboard unveiled by Crime Stoppers will appear at I-75 and Clio Road in Genesee County, and I-675 and M-46 in Saginaw County.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

