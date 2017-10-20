Get outside this Friday!

We've been incredibly lucky with our weather in Mid-Michigan this week and as we get ready to finish off the workweek and start the weekend, more of the same is on the way!

Today & Tonight

A gorgeous day in Mid-Michigan is expected, but out-the-door this morning we're in for a bit of a change. After starting yesterday in the 50s, lighter winds and clear skies gave our temperatures an opportunity to fall off a cliff. Out-the-door this morning, expect a mix of 30s and 40s around most of Mid-Michigan.

Don't let the chilly temperatures fool you, however! Full sunshine is expected all day long, with hardly a cloud to be found. This should easily guide our temperatures into the lower and middle 70s this afternoon with some possibly reaching even higher.

Have no plans outdoors today or this evening? Find some! Those mild temperatures come with not even an ounce of humidity and we'll be in the 60s through most of the evening under clear skies.

Southerly winds will keep us a bit warmer overnight so it may be a night to have the windows open, with lows falling into the lower 50s in most areas.

