Pistons fans cheer Eminem and boo Kid Rock at home opener

The Detroit Pistons played their opening home game Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena to a crowd that included Eminem and Kid Rock. The two Michigan musicians are among the most politically vocal, although on opposite sides of the spectrum.

Both were shown on the video screen at the game. Fans cheered as Eminem asked the crowd to "make some noise" for the team's first game in its new arena as his song "Lose Yourself" played. When Kid Rock was shown on the screen, however, he was booed, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Unlike the NFL, NBA rules prohibit players from kneeling during the National Anthem, but Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy said Eminem's appearance still sent a message.

"Without making a statement, they were able to make a statement," he said.

Last Thursday, Eminem slammed President Donald Trump in a freestyle rap that aired at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Eminem called Trump a "racist 94-year-old grandpa" and a "kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust." Trump has not responded.

Kid Rock, however, has been supportive of Trump, meeting him in the Oval Office in April with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent. He's also floated a possible Senate run, selling "Kid Rock for Senate" merchandise in July before putting a decision on hold and saying he would promote voter registration. He played several shows at Little Caesars Arena earlier this year, offering fans a chance to register at the venue.

Although NBA players can't kneel for the anthem, the Cleveland Cavaliers locked arms during the anthem before their opening game Tuesday, and LeBron James wore black Nike shoes that said "Equality" on the back.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.