Report: Chick-fil-A is Michigan’s favorite fast-food chain

A new report shows Michigan likes to “eat mor chikin.”

According to Foursquare data gathered by Business Insider, Chick-fil-A is the overwhelming favorite among fast-food eaters nationwide – including in Michigan.

>>See the report here<<

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain is well-known for its chicken sandwiches and eat less beef messages.

The fast-food chain is currently located in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Okemos, Portage, Troy, Rochester, Wyoming and Ypsilanti. More stores are in development.

