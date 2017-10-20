Report: Chick-fil-A is Michigan’s favorite fast-food chain - WNEM TV 5

Report: Chick-fil-A is Michigan’s favorite fast-food chain

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Chick-fil-A Source: Chick-fil-A
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A new report shows Michigan likes to “eat mor chikin.”

According to Foursquare data gathered by Business Insider, Chick-fil-A is the overwhelming favorite among fast-food eaters nationwide – including in Michigan.

>>See the report here<<

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain is well-known for its chicken sandwiches and eat less beef messages.

The fast-food chain is currently located in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Okemos, Portage, Troy, Rochester, Wyoming and Ypsilanti. More stores are in development. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.