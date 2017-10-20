Grand Rapids area makes pitch for Amazon's 2nd headquarters

The Grand Rapids area has made a pitch for Amazon's second headquarters.

The Grand Rapids Press reports communities from western Michigan used 108 pages to make their case this week to the Seattle-based online retail giant.

CEO Birgit Klohs of The Right Place, an economic development agency in the Grand Rapids area, says details of the proposal aren't being released to the public. She says she considers it "an outstanding proposal" and those involved are "very proud of what we put forward."

The deadline for submissions from cities across the U.S. and in Canada was Thursday. Amazon is promising $5 billion of investment and says the project could create as many as 50,000 new full-time jobs.

The Detroit area also submitted a proposal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.