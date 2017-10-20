Suspect accused of stealing Children's Miracle Network donation jars

He’s suspected of stealing Children’s Miracle Network donation jars, now police are asking for your help tracking him down.

The Lennon Police Department said one jar was taken from the Lennon Speedway gas station on Monday, Oct. 16 at around 11:30 p.m.

Another Children’s Miracle Network donation jar was taken just hours later from the Davison Township Speedway on Oct. 17 at around 3 a.m.

The last person that did this was identified and located within 24 hours, according to police.

If you know this man or have any information, call the Lennon Police Department at (810) 621-4591.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.