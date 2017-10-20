BREAKING: Man shoots, kills self at Ford plant in Michigan

Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.

Police were called about 9 a.m. Friday to the Ford Stamping Plant in Woodhaven.

Officials told the media an employee walked into the plant to discuss a “labor dispute” armed with a gun. Police were called and said when they confronted the worker he shot himself. No other shots were fired.

The man has been confirmed dead by police.

Officials said when the man shot himself he dropped an unknown bag. State police say the package was inspected by dogs and found to be harmless. Police will also be sweeping the entire plant to secure the scene.

All employees have been evacuated and are safe, Ford said in a statement.

The Woodhaven factory is 20 miles south of Detroit and employs 420 people. It makes door panels, hoods, truck bodies and other parts. It opened in 1964.

