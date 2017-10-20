Police: Ford worker killed himself at Detroit-area factory

Police say a 21-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.

Woodhaven police say the man shot himself Friday when confronted by officers who responded to a 911 call from the plant. No gunfire was exchanged with police in a hallway near factory offices.

Chief Robert Toth says Jacoby Hennings had been working part-time since March. Deputy Chief Scott Fraczek says the Harper Woods man was "disgruntled" and had a work-related problem.

Officials said when the man shot himself he dropped an unknown bag. State police say the package was inspected by dogs and found to be harmless. Police will also be sweeping the entire plant to secure the scene.

All employees have been evacuated and are safe, Ford said in a statement.

The Woodhaven factory is 20 miles south of Detroit and employs 420 people. It makes door panels, hoods, truck bodies and other parts. It opened in 1964.

