Six 'malnourished' horses rescued in Shiawassee County

Several horses in Mid-Michigan have been rescued after authorities say their owners could not properly care for them.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the six Belgian draft horses on their Facebook page.

The office said they wanted to thank the volunteers at Coast to Coast Draft Horse Connection for helping animal control officers rescue the horses.

The horses were not properly cared for and appeared to be slightly malnourished, police said. Investigators said the volunteers quickly responded after the horses’ owner and his family agreed to surrender the animals.

The volunteers came out in pouring rain with their trucks and trailer to assist in removing the horses, police said.

A veterinarian also came to the rescue to help sedate the untrained horses and help get them loaded into the trailers.

